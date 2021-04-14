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Silver Tight All Around the World | Andy Schectman
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20 views • April 14, 2021
Andy Schectman, CEO of Miles Franklin Precious Metals, returns to Liberty and Finance to give a quick weekly market update on the latest news from within the gold & silver supply chain!
In this interview:
- SHORTAGE HOT SPOTS popping up all around the globe: Here’s where it’s most critical!
-
- PHYSICAL SILVER SQUEEZE - Are grassroots retail investors really making a difference?
-
- Challenge obtaining silver to sell - Will premiums ever return to Earth, or are we seeing sustained physical separation from paper price?
-
- Miles Franklin Weekly Special:
- American Silver Eagles IN STOCK!
- $9.50 Over Spot for Backdated BU in Mint Packaging
- $9.75 Over spot for 2021 Mint-Fresh
==================================
Acquire SILVER & GOLD at the best price of any listed dealer and support this channel!
email your name and phone number to [email protected]
Donate to Support Our Mission!
https://www.Patreon.com/ReluctantPreppers
or
https://www.paypal.me/ReluctantPreppers
==================
Subscribe to Be Notified When We Post to YouTube (it's FREE!) ► http://bit.ly/Subscribe-Free
The Information presented in Liberty and Finance is provided for educational and informational purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or fitness for any particular purpose. The Information contained in or provided from or through this forum is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice or any other advice. The Information on this forum and provided from or through this forum is general in nature and is not specific to you the User or anyone else. YOU SHOULD NOT MAKE ANY DECISION, FINANCIAL, INVESTMENTS, TRADING OR OTHERWISE, BASED ON ANY OF THE INFORMATION PRESENTED ON THIS FORUM WITHOUT UNDERTAKING INDEPENDENT DUE DILIGENCE AND CONSULTATION WITH A PROFESSIONAL BROKER OR COMPETENT FINANCIAL ADVISOR. You understand that you are using any and all Information available on or through this forum AT YOUR OWN RISK.
All Rights Reserved.
In this interview:
- SHORTAGE HOT SPOTS popping up all around the globe: Here’s where it’s most critical!
-
- PHYSICAL SILVER SQUEEZE - Are grassroots retail investors really making a difference?
-
- Challenge obtaining silver to sell - Will premiums ever return to Earth, or are we seeing sustained physical separation from paper price?
-
- Miles Franklin Weekly Special:
- American Silver Eagles IN STOCK!
- $9.50 Over Spot for Backdated BU in Mint Packaging
- $9.75 Over spot for 2021 Mint-Fresh
==================================
Acquire SILVER & GOLD at the best price of any listed dealer and support this channel!
email your name and phone number to [email protected]
Donate to Support Our Mission!
https://www.Patreon.com/ReluctantPreppers
or
https://www.paypal.me/ReluctantPreppers
==================
Subscribe to Be Notified When We Post to YouTube (it's FREE!) ► http://bit.ly/Subscribe-Free
The Information presented in Liberty and Finance is provided for educational and informational purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or fitness for any particular purpose. The Information contained in or provided from or through this forum is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice or any other advice. The Information on this forum and provided from or through this forum is general in nature and is not specific to you the User or anyone else. YOU SHOULD NOT MAKE ANY DECISION, FINANCIAL, INVESTMENTS, TRADING OR OTHERWISE, BASED ON ANY OF THE INFORMATION PRESENTED ON THIS FORUM WITHOUT UNDERTAKING INDEPENDENT DUE DILIGENCE AND CONSULTATION WITH A PROFESSIONAL BROKER OR COMPETENT FINANCIAL ADVISOR. You understand that you are using any and all Information available on or through this forum AT YOUR OWN RISK.
All Rights Reserved.
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