The escalation of the situation in the Middle East: highlights of the week April 12 - 18, 2024





▪️On Sunday, Iran announced the launch of Operation True Promise in response to an Israeli strike on the consulate general in Damascus. 170 kamikaze drones, 120 ballistic missiles and 30 cruise missiles were launched towards Israel.





▪️The Israeli Air Force, as well as the United States and allied countries, began intercepting targets as far back as Jordanian airspace. The air defense and missile defense systems Hetz, David's Sling and Iron Dome began shooting down missile and drones that reached the border.





▪️As a result, the IDF was able to destroy almost all Iranian missilea and drones, with only a few missiles reaching Nevatim Airbase. At the site, a transport aircraft and an unused runway were hit.





▪️The Iranian raid on Israel also involved the Houthis, who launched more than 80 drones in the direction of Eilat. However, all the munitions were successfully intercepted by a coalition ship group.





▪️Yemeni territory was hit by strikes launched by US and British aircraft. It is noteworthy that the Ansarallah movement did not comment in any way on Iran's participation in the operation.





▪️A few days later, the Houthis launched several UAVs at a coalition ship group. All drones were successfully intercepted. Two strikes were later carried out on al Hudaydah province.





▪️Meanwhile, in Syria, SAF units have increased the use of FPV drones against militants. A series of strikes were carried out against terrorist group facilities almost along the entire front line in Idlib province.

#video #map #Yemen #Syria #Iraq

@rybar