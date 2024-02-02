DEMLKRATS = left. MLK Jr. = right.

MLK Jr. is more than an important historical figure, he is a turning
point in American history. The reason many on the right don't like him
is because they credit him with "modern activism". But that's not fair.
He bravely fought for civil rights.
The people (modern activists) who took up his mantle fought for the right to enslave and exterminate. There's a big difference. The first one prioritizes freedom, the second one prioritizes corruption, slavery and death.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.