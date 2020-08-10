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Propaganda 101 from Beirut
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45 views • August 10, 2020
Important from Lebanon: Propaganda 101: never do live broadcast until the actors are ready! See how Al-Jadeed reporter standing with her friend and laughing, but moment the order to start came, the laughing stopped, interview begun & crying started! (Video)
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