One of The Best Ways To Up Your Credit Score

Well, good afternoon, everybody.

My name’s Chris Berger, and it’s time for Berger Point.

You know, people are very, very concerned about credit today.

Everything’s credit.

Well, if you want to raise your credit score, a simple trick to do is keep your purchases on the credit card 20% of what you can maximum spend on the credit card.

What do I mean by that?

Okay, here’s an example.

$5,000 is your credit limit.

If you keep that card at 20% of your credit limit, which is $1,000, your credit score will start to go up.

So, if you keep it below 20%, your credit will go up.

It’s a simple trick. It’s simple math. Follow it.

And of course, once you get a chance to start paying down those credit cards, that’s even better.

Keep it below 20%.

And that’s my point.





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