Global Depopulation Agenda - Riccardo Bosi LDR. of AustraliaOne Party

Fmr. Australian Army Special Forces Lt. Col. Riccardo Bosi and leader of the AustraliaOne Party wrote an open letter on Sept 17th, 2021 to the Governor General of Australia. He details the false COVID plandemic and global depopulation agenda, and implores the Governor General of Australia to use his constitutional authority, and responsibility to act and save the Australian people and the nation.





Riccardo Bosi writes, “[W]hen trying to understand COVID and the government’s responses to it, the bullsh*t piles up so fast you need wings to stay above it… Australia is on the brink of civilizational collapse, and you the Governor General of Australia, are the last remaining lawful and constitutional bulwark. You have both the constitutional authority, and responsibility to act.”





https://rumble.com/vmv0qt-2021-sep-17-riccardo-bosi-national-leader-of-australia-one-reading-open-let.html