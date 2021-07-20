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LIVE From London - Protesting Parliament's Tyranny With Kate Shemirani
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
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61 views • July 20, 2021
More protests are taking place in London on Monday. This time, it's not happening on the weekend, but the middle of the day on a weekday. Kate Shemirani joins us live outside Parliament where she confronts the agents of the state posing as police officers. In one instance, she has to actually report assault by an inspector and has to try and report it to numerous police officers who simply will not hear her report and cover for their criminal boss. One inspector finally does take her report after another officer wanted the inspector who assaulted her to take the report. Thousands of people were out even before the protest, which was scheduled to take place at 2pm GBT. Also, attorney Anna de Buisseret spoke with us and pointed back to God's law, which is part of the law that is to be upheld by all those who serve the public. This is what it looks like to begin to hold those accountable who are in positions of authority who are violating the law while enacting tyranny against the people. The end result is not going to be good for them.

See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/live-from-london-protesting-parliaments-tyranny-with-kate-shemirani/

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constitutionimpeachmentjudgesmichiganstatutestim browncodessons of libertybrownshirtssetting brushfiresred state talk radio
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