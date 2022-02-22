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Embezzlement of vaccination deaths – a criminal calculation?
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301 views • February 22, 2022
A survey by neuroscientist and psychiatrist Dr. Raphael Bonelli on the subject of vaccine damage and vaccination deaths led to what he calls a shocking result. Kla.TV summarises the correlations in a nutshell.
✓ www.kla.tv/21706
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✓ www.kla.tv/21706
➡️ https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
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