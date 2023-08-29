Dr. Jason Dean | Brave TV - Aug 24, 2023 - LIVE From Las Vegas! Trumps & Tucker DESTROY Fake News! Media Matters Fall Out

Early Thursday morning, Donald Trump's interview with Tucker Carlson reached 130 million viewers, giving him an advantage over Fox News' Republican presidential debate.

While his GOP rivals bickered on stage in the crucial night for the 2024 White House race, the former president sat down for 45 minutes on X, formerly Twitter.

Almost certainly, the viewing figures will surpass those of Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, and the rest of the GOP field trying to close the gap with the frontrunner on Fox.

I go into more detail on the fallout of the Media Matters smear attack and hit piece on me.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12439625/Trumps-Tucker-Carlson-interview-gets-87-MILLION-views-eclipses-Republican-debate-Rivals-bicker-stage-ex-President-discusses-threat-U-S-civil-war-savage-animals-trying-kill-him.html

