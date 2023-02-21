The Underworld: Paradise, Hell & the North Pole

October 29th, 2017
Pastor Dean continues his teaching on the mountain of God in the north and its connection to Eden and hell or the underworld. It is time for us to know the truth of our history. It is also time to re-establish the Biblical truths of heaven and hell and what is under the earth.
