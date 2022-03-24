© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Nagase Warns CV-19 Vac Could End Human Race In 2 Or 4 Generations
Follow
2
Share
Report
111 views • March 24, 2022
Dr. Nagase Warns CV-19 Vac Could
End Human Race In 2 Or 4 Generations - 31:01
Sourced of - War Room - bitchute.com/video/2vYUr8ydUyTB
Dr. Daniel Nagase joins Owen to discuss the shocking reality of the effects of the mRNA technology on the human genome.
End Human Race In 2 Or 4 Generations - 31:01
Sourced of - War Room - bitchute.com/video/2vYUr8ydUyTB
Dr. Daniel Nagase joins Owen to discuss the shocking reality of the effects of the mRNA technology on the human genome.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.