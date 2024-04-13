The Moho
Apr 12, 2024
She Cried a Lot & Begged to Help Her Brother Who is Disabled
Pataco, you will be very happy on your adoption day. You deserve the best in the world, life was hard for you at first, but that's in the past.
We continue to treat Patacona!
Patacona is recovering from surgery every day 🏻🙌🏻
We've been through a lot and we will be by her side every step she takes 🙏🏻 ♥ ️.
Special thanks to:
Huellas de Amor
Centro de rescate y rehabilitación animal. 🌎Pereira, Colombia 🇨🇴 Bancolombia ahorros 853-330098-09 Nit: 900777678.
Salvando vidas desde el 2010 🐾🙌🏻.
/ refugiohuellasdeamor
