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Mike Lofgren's "The Deep State Hiding in Plain Sight" as presented to Interviewer Bill Moyers / Mike Lofgren: "El Estado Profundo Escondido a Plena Vista" presentado al entrevistador Bill Moyers
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86 views • December 22, 2020
Mike Lofgren's "The Deep State Hiding in Plain Sight" as presented to Interviewer Bill Moyers [04-15-2014]
Mike Lofgren "El Estado Profundo Escondido a Plena Vista" presentado al entrevistador Bill Moyers [15-04-2014]
"Mike Lofgren, a congressional staff member for 28 years, joins Bill Moyers to talk about what he calls Washington's "Deep State," in which elected and unelected figures collude to protect and serve powerful vested interests. "It is how we had deregulation, financialization of the economy, the Wall Street bust, the erosion or our civil liberties and perpetual war," Lofgren tells Moyers."
READ His first published online "Essay: Anatomy of the Deep State" February 21, 2014 by Mike Lofgren, at https://billmoyers.com/2014/02/21/anatomy-of-the-deep-state/ before His book on the subject was released "The Deep State: The Fall of the Constitution and the Rise of a Shadow Government" in 2016 available at http://www.mikelofgren.net/introduction-to-the-deep-state/
LEARN more on his website: mikelofgren.net.
UPDATE
https://www.npr.org/2019/11/06/776852841/the-man-who-popularized-the-deep-state-doesnt-like-the-way-its-used
Mike Lofgren "El Estado Profundo Escondido a Plena Vista" presentado al entrevistador Bill Moyers [15-04-2014]
"Mike Lofgren, a congressional staff member for 28 years, joins Bill Moyers to talk about what he calls Washington's "Deep State," in which elected and unelected figures collude to protect and serve powerful vested interests. "It is how we had deregulation, financialization of the economy, the Wall Street bust, the erosion or our civil liberties and perpetual war," Lofgren tells Moyers."
READ His first published online "Essay: Anatomy of the Deep State" February 21, 2014 by Mike Lofgren, at https://billmoyers.com/2014/02/21/anatomy-of-the-deep-state/ before His book on the subject was released "The Deep State: The Fall of the Constitution and the Rise of a Shadow Government" in 2016 available at http://www.mikelofgren.net/introduction-to-the-deep-state/
LEARN more on his website: mikelofgren.net.
UPDATE
https://www.npr.org/2019/11/06/776852841/the-man-who-popularized-the-deep-state-doesnt-like-the-way-its-used
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