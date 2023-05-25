COVID Restrictions “Greatest Intrusions On Civil Liberties” In US History Says Supreme Court Justice

The Jimmy Dore Show May 24, 2023 #TheJimmyDoreShow



"Executive officials across the country issued emergency decrees on a breathtaking scale," wrote Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch in an eight-page statement Thursday that accompanied an expected Supreme Court order formally dismissing a case involving the use of the Title 42 policy to prevent asylum seekers from entering the United States. COVID-related restrictions, Gorsuch said, represent possibly "the greatest intrusion on civil liberties in the peacetime history" of the United States. Jimmy discusses Justice Gorsuch's scathing criticism of government's imposition of heavy-handed restrictions on civil liberties in response to the COVID pandemic.