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The Truth about Birth Control
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60 views • September 17, 2019
Did you know that birth control pills actually cause early silent abortions? Most people think that birth control pills simply prevent a woman from getting pregnant, which is sometimes the case. However, birth control pills also act as an abortifacient, snuffing out a young life that has already begun. Not only that, but the Bible actually condemns other birth control methods as well. In our modern society, birth control is something that most people take for granted and have never even questioned. But we as Christians are commanded by the Bible to prove all things and in the course of this film you will learn the shocking truth about birth control.
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