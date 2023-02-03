Evidence of fallen angels dug up in Mexico

Mirrored from GenSix Productions ancient evidence of fallen angels tampering with man's DNA, dug up from feet under the Mexican ground. Aliens are fallen angels and demonic entities. They are deceptive they come in peace offering a creator and saviour. This is a great deception. And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed in an angel of light 2 Corinthians 11:24 KJV Repent brothers and sisters, ask God to reveal his son Jesus, believe he is Lord and God and died and shed his blood for our sins and is risen.

