Evidence of fallen angels dug up in Mexico

Mirrored from GenSix Productions ancient evidence of fallen angels tampering with man's DNA, dug up from feet under the Mexican ground.
Aliens are fallen angels and demonic entities. They are deceptive they come in peace offering a creator and saviour. This is a great deception.
And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed in an angel of light
2 Corinthians 11:24 KJV
Repent brothers and sisters, ask God to reveal his son Jesus, believe he is Lord and God and died and shed his blood for our sins and is risen.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.