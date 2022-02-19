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Dr.SHIVA LIVE: Pfizer Jab Analysis: What's in It? Part 1. CytoSolve Open Science
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168 views • February 19, 2022
Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD


Dr.SHIVA LIVE: Pfizer Jab Analysis: What's in It? Part 1. CytoSolve Open Science Project.

This discussion begins the first in the series of CytoSolve's Open Science Project in analyzing the Pfizer Jab. In Part 1, we begin by analyzing what's in the Jab.

Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, the Inventor of Email, world-renowned engineer, scientist, educator, entrepreneur, activist, and author, is a Fulbright Scholar, Westinghouse Science Honors Awardee, Nominee for the National Medal of Technology and Innovation, who has published in major peer-reviewed journals such as IEEE, Nature Neuroscience, CELL's Biophysical Journal.
Dr.SHIVA is dedicated to educating world on the Science of Systems that is Beyond Black & White, Beyond Left and Right, so Working People Unite for Truth Freedom Health. Only a Systems Science Approach can provide a comprehensive method to understand connections among the parts of any system to elicit the science of all systems to reveal these three principles:

1) interconnection of Truth Freedom Heath;

2) why a bottom's up decentralized movement is necessary win #TruthFreedomHealth; and,

3) the insidious not-so-obvious-establishment which is the eternal disturbance to winning #TruthFreedomHealth.

Learn the Foundations of System. Sign up at TruthFreedomHealth.com to become a #TruthFreedomHealth Warrior-Scholar.

Get Educated or Be Enslaved!

Become a Truth Freedom Health Warrior!
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educationtruth freedom healthcytosolvedr shiva livepfizer jab analysisopen science
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