Douglas Macgregor: "War is Inevitable"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Douglas Macgregor is a retired Colonel and former senior advisor to the U.S. Secretary of Defense. Col. Macgregor argues that the decision has been made for another war with Iran. On the European front, Trump makes absurd and dangerous statements about the proxy war in Ukraine, while simultaneously pulling out. The Europeans are left with the responsibility for the losing war in Ukraine, and panic is setting in.
-----------
Follow Prof. Glenn Diesen:
Substack: https://glenndiesen.substack.com/
X/Twitter: https://x.com/Glenn_Diesen
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/glenndiesen
-----------
Support the channel:
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/Diesen79
Buy me a Coffee: buymeacoffee.com/gdieseng
Go Fund Me: https://gofund.me/09ea012f
-------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!