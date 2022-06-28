The CCP Carried Out the Online Consultation Activities, but Netizens Have Long Seen Its Pretense

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/pewo64f0
06/27/2022 Spotlight on China: The CCP carried out the online consultation activities under an order from Xi Jinping, and received millions of opinions from the people. However, many netizens are well aware of the CCPs lies, they know the CCP would ignore it.