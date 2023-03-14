Miles Guo: the collapse of SVB, Blackstone, and the ensuing USDT, USDC would have a devastating impact equivalent to WWI and WWII combined

https://gettr.com/post/p2baens6184
3/12/2023 Miles Guo: I said a few years ago that all global financial crises must begin with the banks; the collapse of SVB, Blackstone, and the ensuing USDT, USDC would have a devastating impact equivalent to WWI and WWII combined.
#financialcrisis #bankcollapse #SVB #blackstone #USDT #USDC #WWI #WWII
3/12/2023 文贵直播：文贵几年前就说过，所有的世界金融危机一定从银行开始，SVB、黑石以及随之而来的USDT、USDC的倒塌对世界经济造成的破坏是一战二战时期的总和
#金融危机 #银行倒闭 #硅谷银行 #黑石 #泰达币 #USDC #一战 #二战
