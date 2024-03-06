Create New Account
Israel Gaza War nursing refugee women in Gaza Deir al-Balah
channel image
alltheworldsastage
909 Subscribers
12 views
Published 15 hours ago

Aljazeera Mubasher

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VvmckfKNg2Y


Malnutrition forces nursing refugee women in Deir al-Balah to wean their young


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2fODtL9HcTY


صانعة محتوى فلسطينية تتبرع بما تبقى من متجرها بعد أن دمره الاحتلال


Keywords
israelpalestinegenocidegazaforeignpolicynatowarsukrainewarrussiawarwestbankpalestineisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarsgazastripmiddleeastwarspalestinewarsgazawar

