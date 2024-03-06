Israel Gaza War nursing refugee women in Gaza Deir al-Balah
Aljazeera Mubasher
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VvmckfKNg2Y
Malnutrition forces nursing refugee women in Deir al-Balah to wean their young
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2fODtL9HcTY
صانعة محتوى فلسطينية تتبرع بما تبقى من متجرها بعد أن دمره الاحتلال
