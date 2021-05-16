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INTERVIEW WITH JANET PHELAN CONCERNING THE INTENTIONAL POSIONING OF OUR WATER SUPPLIES
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165 views • May 16, 2021
BioWatch has been described as “the nation’s first early warning network of sensors to detect biological attack.”
This is how it works: In about thirty cities across America, filters have been mounted, secret sensors sniffing the air and picking up microbes which will be analyzed on a regular basis at a nearby lab. Should there be a biological weapons release into the atmosphere in any of these cities, alarm bells will ring in the nation’s capitol and help will be speeding its way to the afflicted areas.
Critics of BioWatch have pointed to the numerous false positives associated with the program. In addition, other concerns focus on the inability of the sensors to detect underground or indoor releases. Critics have also pointed out that sensors placed in large, polluted cities may fail entirely to detect a biological release. Read more: https://www.laprogressive.com/wmd-attack/
This is how it works: In about thirty cities across America, filters have been mounted, secret sensors sniffing the air and picking up microbes which will be analyzed on a regular basis at a nearby lab. Should there be a biological weapons release into the atmosphere in any of these cities, alarm bells will ring in the nation’s capitol and help will be speeding its way to the afflicted areas.
Critics of BioWatch have pointed to the numerous false positives associated with the program. In addition, other concerns focus on the inability of the sensors to detect underground or indoor releases. Critics have also pointed out that sensors placed in large, polluted cities may fail entirely to detect a biological release. Read more: https://www.laprogressive.com/wmd-attack/
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