Russian Christmas is celebrated today December 25th per the old Julian calendar which the early Christians were using and faithful Orthodox Christians still use today. Our modern society uses the Pope Gregory calendar (Gregorian calendar) which they say is more accurate. This is why it looks odd to the West when Russia celebrates Christmas on January 7th.

⚡️SITREP

◽️The combined group of troops (forces) has been observing a ceasefire along the entire line of contact in the area of the special military operation since 12 p.m. (Moscow time) on 6 January. At the same time, the Kiev regime has continued to shell residential areas and Russian positions with artillery over the past 24 hours.

◽️In Krasniy Liman direction, the AFU have fired 11 mortar shells at Russian positions.

In Soledar, Avdeyevka and Maryinka directions, the enemy has attacked Russian troops, using artillery means 50 times. More than 60 large-caliber shells have been fired by Ukrainian troops at residential areas of Donetsk, while Makeyevka (Donetsk People's Republic) has been attacked by U.S.-manufactured HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems.

◽️The AFU opened artillery fire in Zaporozhye region 31 times. In Kherson and Krivoy Rog directions, the enemy has launched 17 artillery attacks. Russian forces have returned fire from all the AFU's positions from which the shelling was taking place, and suppressed them.

◽️Despite artillery shelling by the AFU at residential areas and Russian positions, the implementation of the declared ceasefire regime by the Russian grouping of troops (forces) will continue until 24 hours today.

◽️In Kupyansk direction, one attack by units of the AFU 14th Mechanized Brigade has been repelled near Sinkovka (Kharkov region). More than 20 Ukrainian servicemen, one tank, one Grad MLRS vehicle and two motor vehicles have been eliminated in return fire.

◽️In Krasniy Liman direction, 2 assault groups of the 80th and 95th airborne assault brigades of the AFU have been repulsed near Serebryanskoye Lesnichestvo. The total losses of these enemy units were more than 30 troops, 2 D-20 howitzers, 1 armored fighting vehicle and 1 pick-up truck.

◽️In Donetsk direction, 1 attempt by the AFU units of the 110th Mechanized and 79th Airborne Assault Brigades to attack Russian positions near Krasnogorovka and Georgiyevka (Donetsk People's Republic) has been thwarted. The enemy's losses in return fire amounted to up to 50 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded, 1 tank and 1 motor vehicle.

◽️In South Donetsk direction, one counterattack by units of the AFU's 108th Brigade of the Territorial Defense near Novomayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic) has been thwarted. More than 20 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 D-30 howitzers, 1 armored personnel carrier and 2 pick-up trucks have been eliminated by return fire.

- Russian Defense Ministry



