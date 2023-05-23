Bill Gates | "There Will Be a Tradeoff. We Will Have Less Safety Testing Than We Typically Would Have. So Governments Will Have to Decide. Do They Indemnify the Companies And They Let's Go Out With This? You Can Run Into Safety Issues."

JOIN TODAY AT:

https://truthsocial.com/group/reawaken-america-tour

JOIN TODAY AT:

Join the ReAwaken America Tour Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com

Artificial Intelligence | "Now You Can Sweep the Data Up from Your Automobile Driving, Sweep Up Your Social Media Usage & Based Upon That Decide How to Make a Loan." - Gensler (4/18/2023) | Sam Altman, Elon Musk, Worldcoin & WorldAPP

Social Credit Score | Are Social Credit Scores Already Here? "Right Now You Can Sweep the Data Up from Your Automobile Driving, You Can Sweep Up Your Social Media Usage & Based Upon That Decide How to Make a Loan." - Gary Gensler (Apr 18, 2023)

Social Credit Score | Are Social Credit Scores Already Here? "Right Now You Can Sweep the Data Up from Your Automobile Driving, You Can Sweep Up Your Social Media Usage & Based Upon That Decide How to Make a Loan." - Gary Gensler

READ HR-2640 HERE: https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/house-bill/2640

Social Credit Score | Are Social Credit Scores Already Here? "Right Now You Can Sweep the Data Up from Your Automobile Driving, You Can Sweep Up Your Social Media Usage & Based Upon That Decide How to Underwrite & Make a Loan." - Gary Gensler (SEC Chair)

Who Is Elon Musk? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/musk/#scroll-content

Who Is Yuval Noah Harari? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/behind-the-great-reset/#scroll-content

The ReAwaken America Tour Builds Momentum As It Heads Las Vegas Nevada (August 25th & 26th) | Join General Flynn, Kash Patel, Eric Trump, Lara Trump, Lindell, Dr. Mikovits, Julie Green, Dr. Peter McCullough, Jim Breuer, Dr. Immanuel, & Team America

Request Tickets At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/ or by texting 918-851-0102

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make the ReAwaken America Tour Affordable for Everyone That Wants to Attend

ReAwaken America Tour History:

*April - Tulsa, Oklahoma was 100% Sold Out

*June - Tampa, Florida Was 100% Sold Out

*July - Anaheim, California Was 100% Sold Out

*August - Grand Rapids, Michigan Was 100% Sold Out

*September - Colorado Springs, CO Was 100% Sold Out

*November - San Antonio, TX Was 100% Sold Out

*December - Dallas, TX Was 100% Sold Out

*January - Phoenix, AZ Was 100% Sold Out

*February - Canton, OH Was 100% Sold Out

*March - San Diego, CA Was 100% Sold Out

*April - Salem, Oregon Was 100% Sold Out

*Myrtle Beach, SC - May 13th & 14th Was 100% Sold Out

*Virginia Beach, VA - July 8th & 9th Was 100% Sold Out

*Batavia, NY - August 12th & 13th Was 100% Sold Out

*Washington / Idaho - September 16th & 17th Was 100% Sold Out

*Manheim, Pennsylvania - October 21st & 22nd Was 100% Sold Out

*Branson, Missouri - November 4th & 5th Was 100% Sold Out

*Nashville, Tennessee - January 20th & 21st Was 100% Sold Out

*Doral, Florida - May 12th & 13th Was 100% Sold Out

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Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation & Government Confiscation Today At: www.BH-PM.com

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Learn More About Doctor Sherwood Today At: www.Sherwood.TV

Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation and Government Confiscation

Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

**August 25th & 26th - Tickets On Sale for Las Vegas, Nevada!!!

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All

**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102