Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
It's NOT the Drugs Dummy, Rising Rents that Create Homelessness- "Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes"
channel image
Recharge Freedom
315 Subscribers
117 views
Published 21 hours ago

San Francisco SJW's will claim that it is rising runs that is creating homelessness, not the drugs, alcohol, and mental illness. Don't believe you're lying eyes even though we all know that this is a bold face lie, based on one of their numerous studies meant to fund the homeless industrial complex, and take away greater money from you, the taxpayer.#sanfrancisco #homeless #woke #sjw


MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.

send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!

Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4

YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more

Keywords
californiademocratsaddictiondrugshomelessnesssocial justice warriorsan franciscomental illnessus politicssjwalcoholzoning lawsrising homelessnessone party rulehomeless industrial complexbuilding in san franciscodump of san fran

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket