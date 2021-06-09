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Best Bison/Veal Meatloaf Ever!
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44 views • June 09, 2021
This was one of the best meatloaves I have ever made! The only criticism I have is that I didn't leave it in the oven long enough initially. The edges were cooked right but the center was not done. I would cook the loaf for 40 to 45 minutes and to be thorough, just use a meat thermometer!
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