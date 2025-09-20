This nu metal track opens with uneasy synths, industrial noise, and whispered male vocals, Verses layer pulsing hip hop drums, fuzz bass, jagged low C# guitars shaped with envelope filters, delay, and phaser, Choruses hit with detuned riffs, pounding drums, and ferocious half-sung, half-screamed vocals, The bridge spirals into warped music box, carnival samples, slap bass, fierce female vocals, manic laughter, wild beats, eerie strings, and drones, collapsing into a sinister drone, gunshot, and echoing laughter, Turntable scratches and dynamic samples cut through, amplifying the industrial metal and psychobilly chaos





(Guitar solo intro) (Verse 1) Revvin' up your engine Listen to her howlin' roar Metal under tension Beggin' you to touch and go (Chorus) Highway to the danger zone Ride into the danger zone (Verse 2) Headin' into twilight Spreadin' out her wings tonight She got you jumpin' off the deck Shovin' into overdrive (Chorus) Highway to the danger zone I'll take you right into the danger zone (Bridge) You'll never say hello to you Until you get it on the red line overload You'll never know what you can do Until you get it up as high as you can go (Epic guitar solo) (Verse 3) Out along the edges Always where I burn to be The further on the edge The hotter the intensity (Chorus) Highway to the danger zone Gonna take it right into the danger zone Highway to the danger zone Ride into the danger zone Highway to the danger zone Gonna take it right into the danger zone (Outro) Highway to the danger zone Ride into the danger zone Highway to the danger zone I'm gonna take it right into the danger zone Highway to the danger zone Ride into the danger zone Highway to the danger zone I'm gonna take you right into...