Dept. of Energy Funds the Genome Project linked with Eugenics Inst. MOTB Tech..

Why Department of Energy Funded Genome Project Linked to Eugenics Inst.?

We cover Eugenics Institutes projects, one is called NeuroAI, which stands for the integration of neuroscience and artificial intelligence. NeuroAI is a multidisciplinary field that aims to understand how the brain works and how to improve AI systems by incorporating biological principles and mechanisms – Brain Tissue in Ai Computers. How does this fit the fake Ai God and Fake 6G Holy Ghose.

Is the DOE trying to tap into human energy with the MOTB system? The Average human body, at rest, can produce around 100 watts of power on average. This is enough electricity to power up a light bulb. Some humans have the ability to output over 2,000 watts of power, for instance if sprinting. The 3 stated goals of the DOE genome project are as follows and notice how the last one is wicked:

1. Determine the molecular mechanisms, regulatory elements, and integrated networks needed to understand genome-scale functional properties of microbes, plants, and interactive biological communities.

2. Develop -omics experimental capabilities and enabling technologies needed to achieve dynamic, systems-level understanding of organism and/or community function.

3. Develop the knowledgebase, computational infrastructure, and modeling capabilities to advance predictive understanding and manipulation of biological systems.

We cover MIT saying Radio Frequencies can control objects in you and how companies can use humans as a power source for 6 G. They will use humans as antennas, by harvesting the waste energy from Visible Light Communication (VLC). VLC is a wireless version of fiberoptics, which uses light from LEDs to transmit information. - Think Graphene in the poke. Is this the DOE’s goal? Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark at the World Economic Forum in Davos said: “By then (2030), definitely the smartphone as we know it today will not anymore be the most common interface, many of these things will be built directly into our bodies”

Difference of Internet of Bodies and WBAN

IoB is a broad term covering networks of smart objects linked to the internet that interact with the human body. WBANs are a subset of IoB, focusing on low-power wireless communication within, on, and around the body. IoB devices use various wireless technologies like RF, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or cellular networks for communication. WBANs mainly employ Body Channel Communication (BCC), using harmless electrical signals through the human body for secure and efficient communication. IoB devices serve multiple functions like tracking, diagnosing, treating, enhancing, or augmenting the human body. WBAN devices primarily monitor, sense, or stimulate physiological signals like heart rate, blood pressure, temperature, or brain activity.

We end with scripture and connect some Dots.