Millwall BOO BLM in first attended match since March

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With just 2000 fans allowed in what will this sound like when its 20,000 or 40,000...
Millwall supporters booed their own players while they took the knee in support of the fight against racism at The Den this afternoon. The day marked the first time that fans were able to attend a game in person since Lockdown began in March.
As 2,000 supporters were permitted to attend the Millwall versus Derby County game, it also marked the first time fans have been present since footballers started to take the knee before games.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n9USyIv_-eo
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