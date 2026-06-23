Natural Medicine vs. the Pharmaceutical System, an interview with Inesa Ponomariovaite

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During the interview, Mike Adams and Inesa questioned whether natural therapies are being pushed aside in favor of pharmaceutical solutions. They argue that access to plant-based wellness options is becoming increasingly difficult, despite growing interest in natural approaches to health.
#NaturalMedicine #HealthFreedom #HolisticHealth #Wellness #CBD #Hemp #AlternativeHealth #InessasHemp
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2:38End Screen