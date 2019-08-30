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Video: Lawrence O'Donnell Apologizes For Russiagate Lies
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136 views • August 30, 2019
MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell tried to weasel his way out of reporting fake news about President Trump colluding with Russian oligarchs, by ‘apologizing’ on air Thursday night. However, Eric Trump says it’s too late, and warned O’Donnell that he will face legal action over the slur.
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