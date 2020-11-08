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Election Fraud Expained by an Expert Russell Ramsland of Allied Security Operations Group
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108 views • November 08, 2020
#Election_Fraud #Russell_Ramsland #Scorecard #SCYTL
On election night all 5 states stopped counting for 3 hours and came back with huge numbers in favor of biden
Election Fraud Explained by an Expert Russell Ramsland of Allied Security Operations Group
Election system examination of 2018 exposes the election fraud in Texas Dallas county by comairing with San Antonio errors show votes exceed ballots
HAVA Help Americans Vote Act allowed cyber and electronic in 2001 with no standard for security. no air-gap is directly connected to internet. County Database connects to Database in Frankfort Germany SCYTL Barcelona
Everest Report matt blaze
On election night all 5 states stopped counting for 3 hours and came back with huge numbers in favor of biden
Election Fraud Explained by an Expert Russell Ramsland of Allied Security Operations Group
Election system examination of 2018 exposes the election fraud in Texas Dallas county by comairing with San Antonio errors show votes exceed ballots
HAVA Help Americans Vote Act allowed cyber and electronic in 2001 with no standard for security. no air-gap is directly connected to internet. County Database connects to Database in Frankfort Germany SCYTL Barcelona
Everest Report matt blaze
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