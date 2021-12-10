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Keeping Self + Sobriety First with Dr. Stephanie {Conscious Conversation Series Session 4}
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20 views • December 10, 2021
Join me for an insightful conversation around how to live your life in a more conscious and fulfilling way. In this session, I speak with psychologist and meditation teacher, Dr. Stephanie Best, as she shares how she approaches life with a commitment to keeping self and sobriety first.
You can connect further with Stephanie through LinkedIn at https://linkedin.com/in/sbest74 and also learn more about her work with Modern Minds at https://modern-minds.com
Follow this series with this playlist: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLyoXgVyZ9TQDFId7bM4PTIeL5-_UT1pT8
You can connect further with Stephanie through LinkedIn at https://linkedin.com/in/sbest74 and also learn more about her work with Modern Minds at https://modern-minds.com
Follow this series with this playlist: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLyoXgVyZ9TQDFId7bM4PTIeL5-_UT1pT8
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