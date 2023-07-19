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13 NATIONS TO ENGINEER FAMINE! - This Is The GREAT RESET!
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the 13 countries who've come together to sign on to a deal that would continue to devastate agriculture worldwide which in turn will engineer a famine. The countries are: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Burkina Faso, Chile, Czech Republic, Ecuador, Germany, Panama, Peru, Spain, the United States, and Uruguay. Why would any country want a famine considering the uprising that would occur? Easy. Same as the Soviets did. To come in as the so-called "solution." The solution will of course be an even worse form of tyranny. A tyranny the likes of which no one has yet seen. Technocratic enslavement. That is what the Great Reset is all about. With an engineered famine comes CBDCs with carbon credits and social credits that can force people into food rations, 15 Minute Cities and essentially create a prison planet around every human being on earth. First, they need to destroy the supply chain, poison the supply chain, destroy the grid, destroy the housing market so people are forced to give up private property, destroy the economy so people will accept the new economy and drive patriotism and chaos with a world war. All of these things are already beginning to happen. The question is always, what are you going to do about it?

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Keywords
chinabreaking newsww3famineinflationbricscarbon creditsjosh sigurdsonsupply chainworld alternative mediagreat resetcbdcwamfood rationssocisl credittrafdeenedrgy grid
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