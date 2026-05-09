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CTP (20260511 S3EMaySpecial2) BooksAuthorsWeekMay2026 Chris Choate Apollo Wept BTS/SP Video
JLenardDetroit
JLenardDetroit
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CTP (S3EMaySpecial2) BooksAuthorsWeekMay2026 Chris Choate Apollo Wept

Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond

We talk with Christopher Choate, a former Air Force weapon systems officer, about how a lifetime of flying, planning, and watching culture shift turns into the dystopian satire Apollo Wept. We dig into a future mission to intercept the Voyager probe, the cost of erasing history, and the simple habits that help writers catch ideas before they disappear.

• Christopher’s background from the F-4 Phantom to the F-15E Strike Eagle and how that shapes his fiction

• The 2020 catalyst and the strategic question of where cultural trends lead in 50 to 100 years

• Apollo Wept’s dystopian America where the Constitution is declared unconstitutional and history gets purged

• The Voyager plaque premise and the USS Despair mission to “correct” humanity’s message to the cosmos

• Star Trek influences and using science fiction as satire rather than a lecture

• Sequel and prequel possibilities plus what Christopher is writing next

• Practical writer’s block advice, running for ideas, and dictating notes to yourself fast

• Building characters from real mannerisms including a father-inspired voice and an onboard ideology enforcer

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politicsconstitutionpodcastchristianusaunited statesjlenarddetroitchristitutionalist
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