Kari Lake’s Bribery Audio a Reminder That Elites Control Both Parties

This week, Republican Arizona U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake released an audio recording of what sounds like the state GOP chair bribing her on behalf of people “back East” to drop out of politics. The GOP chair resigned the next day, but the audio illustrates that elites exert massive influence on not just the Democratic Party, but the Republican Party as well. Former Arizona legislator Liz Harris joins us to provide more context on the call and how this relates to Arizona election-integrity efforts.

Segments in this episode include:

@ 11:00 | Former Arizona legislator Liz Harris discusses the “politics as usual” nature of the Lake audio and the challenge of securing the state’s elections;

@ 22:46 | Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is calling Biden a lawless president and invoking the U.S. Constitution as support for his state’s defiance of this week’s Supreme Court ruling;

@ 33:44 | An English man who plays piano in public had a run-in with what appears to be Chinese communist plants looking to stir up trouble.

