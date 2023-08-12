Create New Account
Chinese Researchers Buzzing About Study Regarding the Usage of Mosquitoes to Deliver Vaccines
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday

What could possibly go wrong?? With this one you wouldn't even want it to go right.

No doubt Bill Gates will be involved somewhere...

Source @Real World News

