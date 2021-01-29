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Europe Stands Up! That Many People Demonstrated In Vienna/Austria Like Never Before!
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1145 views • January 29, 2021
BREAKING: Europe stands up! That many people demonstrated in Vienna/Austria like never before! This are the largest protests against a global dictatorship in the name of a fake pandemic in all human history! Finally, after a year long FED paid campaign promoting a self-made Pandemic, that did not convinced anyone, people don't believe the Fake-Media anymore!
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