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Rome rallies against military spending in Ukraine conflict
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277 views • May 23, 2022
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Hundreds of trade union members took to the streets of the Italian capital to denounce rising military spending on the armed conflict in Ukraine. Apart from the Rome protest, nationwide traffic strikes were organized in 25 other cities decrying the same issue, causing bus and train cancellations and long lines at stations.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v15knth-rome-rallies-against-military-spending-in-ukraine-conflict.html
Hundreds of trade union members took to the streets of the Italian capital to denounce rising military spending on the armed conflict in Ukraine. Apart from the Rome protest, nationwide traffic strikes were organized in 25 other cities decrying the same issue, causing bus and train cancellations and long lines at stations.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v15knth-rome-rallies-against-military-spending-in-ukraine-conflict.html
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