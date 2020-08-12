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SHOOTING AT WHITE HOUSE AND BIDEN IS A PUPPET
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15 views • August 12, 2020
There was a shooting today at the White House. Could this have been an attempt on President Trump's life? The Left has already said they will do a siege on the WH come Sept. 17, 2020. A letter was created demanding that Joe Biden pick a Black female as a VP, or he will lose the election.
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