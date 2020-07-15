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TRUMP BLASTS Mainstream News CNN as "FAKE NEWS" at Live Press Conference!
Celebrate Truth
Celebrate Truth
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41 views • July 15, 2020
Originally uploaded to YouTube on Jan 11, 2017 with 2.4K views.
Trump Blasts the Mainstream News CNN as "FAKE NEWS" at live press conference! False reporting in the media is now getting called out! What do you think of CNN, ABC, NBC and the rest of them? Thoughts?

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science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
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fake newspoliticspresidentdonald trumpmediapress conferencemainstream
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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