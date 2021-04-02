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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0353 - Nichole F Nikki Franco - Report on Tucker's pending sentencing
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1 view • April 02, 2021
Tucker, who was on house arrest after pleading no contest to aggravated battery on his aunt, entered Nichole’s apartment through a ground-floor sliding glass door. He stole the wallet out of her purse and was on his way out, when he accidentally stepped on her purse, waking her up. In response, Tucker stabbed her multiple times, fleeing the scene with her wallet as she dialed 911. DNA left at the scene led to his arrest 5 months later.
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