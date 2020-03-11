WAS THIS PLANNED MORE THAN A DECADE AGO?? -- Gonz Shimura

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Here's the full video testimony I mention at the beginning of the show
ZH-CN 盎格鲁•撒克逊计划:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d86DR...
Filmmaker Gonz Shimura from the Face Like the Sun YouTube channel joins me to discuss some very startling video testimony from 2010 which raises the question, was the 2020 Wuhan pandemic planned more than a decade ago?
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