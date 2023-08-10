Harvested Alive (2017).

Harvested Alive - Ten Years of Investigation” presents the phone investigative recordings of five incumbent and former standing committee members of the Chinese Communist Party Central Politburo, a vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, a defense minister, a former health minister of the General Logistics Department of the People’s Liberation Army, as well as many court officials, officials of the Politics and Law Committee and “610 Office” officials. It also presents the recording of the testimony of an armed policeman, who was guarding the site of the organ harvesting of a Falun Gong practitioner, the phone investigation recordings of the organ transplant surgeons from over 30 hospitals admitting to the use of Falun Gong practitioners’ organs, as well as the Communist Party’s media reports, the organ transplant data of 891 Chinese hospitals over the past multiple years, and other evidence.

