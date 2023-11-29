Create New Account
1,000'S ILLEGALS NOW SLEEPING IN SAN DIEGO AIRPORT! WAKEUP!
channel image
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
257 Subscribers
62 views
Published Yesterday

WHAT DO YOU THINK IS GOING TO HAPPEN NOW THAT ALL THE FREEBEES THE ILLEGALS WERE PROMISED ARE BEING REJECTED? I'LL TELL YOU! WHEN THEY GET REALLY PISSED OFF IN THE VERY NEAR FUTURE THEY WILL RAPE, RPB AND MURDERED YOU FOR YOUR STUFF! OH! DON'T TAKE MY WORD FOR IT JUST WAIT AND SEE WHAT HAPPENS BY CHRISTMAS OR NEWS YEAR! PUT YOURSELF IN THEIR SHOES! YOUR WERE PROMISED A FREE PHONE, MONTHLY SPENDING MONEY, A FREE CAR AND HOUSE AND WHO KNOWS WHATEVER ELSE AT TAX PAYER EXPENSE. WOULDN'T YOU BE MAD AS HELL SLEEPING AT THE AIRPORT? THE POT IS BOILING AND THE FROG IS DYING SO TO SPEAK. YOU BETTER HAVE PERSONAL PROTECTION AND PLENTY OF FOOD. WHEN THESE FIGHTING AGE ILLEGALS ARE GIVEN GUNS AND AMMO YOU'RE SCREWED OTHERWISE...WAKE THE HELL UP NOW...

Keywords
militaryufoocculteconomyreligionwarhistorynew world ordersatanismstock marketsexend timesdevil sign

logo

