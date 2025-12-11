BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Demons Among Us - Cop Who Beat Grandpa Napping INDICTED - TCRL
America at War
America at War
152 followers
71 views • 1 day ago

The level of government criminality has become intolerable in America

It is time for some long prison sentences, and some EXECUTIONS of the demonic criminals within "government" who are essentially "Above the Law"


Well THEY ARE NOT ABOVE MINE!

It took TWO YEARS to indict this criminal piece of filth!

It's high time for the American People to put an end to this BS!


The ONLY "Crime" here was committed by the demonic Officer Hilton

And he needs to go to prison for LIFE and have his house auctioned away, and the proceeds given to his victim!


These are PUBLIC SERVANTS who seem to THINK they are public MASTERS

That needs to be rectified with some really long prison sentences


And it's time to get rid of the "Legislated from the Bench" Doctrine of "Qualified Immunity." Every Police Officer in America needs to be REQUIRED BY LAW to carry their own liability insurance to pay out the lawsuits and protect the innocent taxpayers


Of course you are a fool to pay taxes

You are funding people trying to exterminate you when you pay taxes


original video:

UPDATE: Cop Who Beat Grandpa Napping With Pet Cockatoo INDICTED

https://youtu.be/d1Jm-dPsAKg

