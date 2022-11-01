Iain Davis on Russia vs Technocracy | Jerm Warfare

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Iain Davis is an investigative journalist with a deep understanding of global power structures and technocracy.
He has been on my podcast before.
This time, Iain chatted about:
- Russia’s justifiable security concerns;
- Russia’s technocractic ambitions;
- the West’s technocractic ambitions;
- the incoming multipolar world order; and
- why public-private partnerships are dangerous.
By: Jeremy Nell
Source
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