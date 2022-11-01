Iain Davis on Russia vs Technocracy | Jerm Warfare

Iain Davis is an investigative journalist with a deep understanding of global power structures and technocracy.

He has been on my podcast before.

This time, Iain chatted about:

Russia’s justifiable security concerns;

Russia’s technocractic ambitions;

the West’s technocractic ambitions;

the incoming multipolar world order; and

why public-private partnerships are dangerous.





By: Jeremy Nell

