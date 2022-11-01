Create New Account
Iain Davis on Russia vs Technocracy | Jerm Warfare
FNQ Citizen's Collective
Published 23 days ago

Iain Davis is an investigative journalist with a deep understanding of global power structures and technocracy.

He has been on my podcast before.

This time, Iain chatted about:

  • Russia’s justifiable security concerns;
  • Russia’s technocractic ambitions;
  • the West’s technocractic ambitions;
  • the incoming multipolar world order; and
  • why public-private partnerships are dangerous.

By: Jeremy Nell
Source

FNQ Citizen's Collective is a support and information community

russiatechnocracygeopoliticsiain davisjerm warfarejeremy nellpublic-private partnerships

