Iain Davis on Russia vs Technocracy | Jerm Warfare

Iain Davis is an investigative journalist with a deep understanding of global power structures and technocracy.
He has been on my podcast before.
This time, Iain chatted about:
- Russia’s justifiable security concerns;
- Russia’s technocractic ambitions;
- the West’s technocractic ambitions;
- the incoming multipolar world order; and
- why public-private partnerships are dangerous.
By: Jeremy Nell
Source
