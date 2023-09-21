This Is Agenda 2030 Living At Its Finest

Here is a early preview of what living in a 15 minute "smart city" will be like. Pay an exorbitant price for a glorified prison cell no larger than the space inside a large RV. A stack and pack apodment as this company calls them. Imagine living in one of these micro apartments and wanting to go to the store to grab a cup of coffee or snack, but you can't because you are literally locked inside and unable to leave.