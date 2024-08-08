You Can Have These Timeless Resources For Fanning The Flame In Your Heart

We are Building the Family of God in Christ Jesus, together, fanning the flame in Hearts and Lives for pressing Toward The Mark for the Prize of the High Calling of God in Christ Jesus (Philippians 3:13-14)!





Hey friend, it's Keith and Bren from Keith Shealy's Toward The Mark INC. non-profit organization

Welcome to a space that is a place that welcomes The Holy Trinity in it. A small ministry family with a big passion and joy in Christ Jesus. We hope you'll pull up a seat, grab a coffee or cocoa, and enjoy! This is an adventurous journey for a lifetime.

There was a time that all Keith wanted in the world was to lay down roots in a little church community where he could bring friends in to become family in The Gospel of Jesus Christ and The Gospel that Jesus preached. Now, that is exactly what exists inside and outside the door of our home and work. In watching it unfold, another, even more ambitious, dream was formed in his, now our, heart – to share this adventurous life, living our lives sold out to Jesus Christ, with others, sharing our testimony by the lessons we've learned along the way. Welcome to our wonder-full journey, friend. We're so glad you're here!

*********************

WHERE TO FIND US (Be sure to check for TTM resource specials mentioned in recent social notes.)

- Our Website: https://towardthemark.com

- Sign up for our newsletter: [email protected]

- Order Keith's first audio book, "Letters From The Front": [email protected]/lftfbook

- Order Keith's second book, "Overcoming Intimidation": [email protected]/overcome...

- Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/KeithAndBrenda

- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KeithShealysTowardTheMark/

- Email Us: [email protected]

- To drop us a line:

PO Box 1152

Yorktown VA 23692-1152

- To support us through PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=Z8REL84ZKMT8Y

The music in this video is by Keith and produced on our project CDs “Between The Lines” and “Toward The Mark”.

**********************

#towardthemark

#StartANewThingWithANewTTMResource