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Democrats Using CoVid-19 to Institute Communism in the U.S. [The Punch News]
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8 views • April 08, 2020
This virus could easily be won, but the Democrats are trying to keep the country shut down for political purposes and are lying about the benefits of Hydroxychloroquine and hiding the frailties of ventilators. They want to see dead people strictly for political purposes.
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